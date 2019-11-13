WellSpan Ephrata Cancer Center is undergoing a $7.1 million renovation that will add new, state-of-the-art technology as well as feature a redesign of the center.

Begun in July, the work is scheduled to be completed in spring 2020.

“We are excited about the work that is being done, because it allows us to offer up-to-date, comprehensive cancer care to our patients in their own community,” said Carrie Willetts, senior vice president at WellSpan Health and president of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

“The renovated center marries high-tech treatment and a patient-friendly layout designed to provide the best experience for patients during what is often a challenging time.”

These renovations are adding upgraded technology including:

- A new True-Beam Linear Accelerator, offering pinpoint accuracy and precision in the radiation treatment of cancer patients.

- A new CT simulator, allowing patients convenient access to the equipment physicians use to plan radiation treatments.

- A state-of-the-art pharmacy that will prepare infusion medications for patients.

Planned with input from WellSpan Ephrata Cancer Center patients, the renovated center will feature redesigned treatment areas for both radiation and oncology patients.

Oncology patients will receive their infusion and chemotherapy treatments in enlarged individual patient bays, to allow more space for family and support people to accompany patients for treatment. Radiation patients will see an enhanced layout for their services, with their waiting area moved closer to their treatment area.

Throughout the center, exam rooms are being refreshed and renovated.

The renovation also will move and consolidate frequently used patient support services to the front of the center. Inside the front entrance will be offices for financial counselors, social workers, dietitians, chaplains and nurse navigators. The front of the center also will include a revamped resource room, with patient education materials and computer access.

The Ephrata Community Health Foundation is helping to support the renovation, with a $500,000 campaign that is being launched in November.