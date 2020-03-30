WellSpan Health is dedicating some offices across its system, including one in the Lititz area, to non-emergency care for COVID-19 patients.

"Patients who have no emergent health needs and are either confirmed or suspected by a health care provider to have COVID-19 can visit one of the following locations for non-emergency treatment of health concerns," the system said.

The Lancaster County location is WellSpan Urgent Care, 101 Airport Road, Lititz, which is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Five others are listed, in Gettysburg, York, Chambersburg, New Oxford and Shippensburg.

The system continues to offer primary and urgent care services at other care locations across the region for those who are not suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19.

Patients who may be experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 – including fever and cough, fever and shortness of breath, or a combination of all three – are asked to call their primary care provider. Individuals who do not have a primary care provider, or need additional information, are encouraged to call WellSpan’s Coronavirus Information Hotline at 855-851-3641.

In addition, the health system encourages patients to take advantage of alternative care options, such as WellSpan Online Urgent Care, to connect with a physician 24/7 using their computer, smartphone or tablet.