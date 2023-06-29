The recent failure of a private well located about 1,400 feet south of the proposed expansion area of Rheems Quarry in West Donegal Township has added urgency to neighbors’ anti-expansion efforts.

Organizers are hosting a public meeting on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1610 Landis Road in Mount Joy Township to discuss concerns and gather signatures on a set of public comments they have prepared to submit to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection as it reviews the mining permit application for the expansion from quarry operator Pierson Rheems LLC.

The public comments are available to view on the Neighbors Against Rheems Quarry Expansion (NARQE) Facebook page, which has 119 members, and include a request to the state DEP for a public hearing. They can also be accessed at bit.ly/NARQEpubliccomments.

Neighbors’ concerns include impacts on private wells, increased noise and air pollution, potential structural damage to homes, and risks of contamination to the watershed.

Pierson Rheems LLC is seeking to add 30 acres to the quarry’s existing 100-acre operation, proposing to expand into land the quarry operator paid local farmers Eric and Rudy Wolgemuth $2.5 million for last fall.

The proposed quarry expansion is inside West Donegal Township, but the quarry is close to the border with Mount Joy Township, and residents from both townships have advocated against expansion. The October 2021 rezoning vote from the West Donegal Township supervisors that converted the 30 acres in question from agricultural use to mining and extraction was the culmination of a contentious series of meetings.

Meredith Glazier, who lives a quarter mile southwest of the quarry and is helping organize the public comment submission, said that she expects at least 100 residents to attend the Thursday meeting and that flyers will be distributed to neighborhood mailboxes to reach residents who are not in touch with the anti-expansion Facebook group.

Private wells run dry

On May 24, Carl Haas found his private well had no water. Haas’ home sits about a football field’s length outside the 1,000-foot “zone of influence” that the mining permit application lists as the area within which proposed expanded quarry operations could impact groundwater supplies.

After a plumber determined the well had not suffered a pump failure, Haas called the regional DEP mining office and learned that Pierson would pay to repair or replace the well.

The next week, Pierson sent a quarry manager and a contractor out to assess the well. They determined the best course of action was to dig the well deeper.

Haas said that work was done the week of June 19 and a water sample was sent out for contaminant testing on June 26 - more than a month after the well ran dry. In the intervening period, Haas saw some restoration of water flow, but it was low enough that Carl and his wife Nancy had to ration the water they used for cleaning and bathing, while relying on bottled water for drinking.

Pierson paid to deepen the well and offered to cover Haas’ $335 plumbing bill. Haas was satisfied with the well repair until June 29 when he discovered the water had turned cloudy. He is now requesting temporary water supplies from Pierson.

Pierson also offered reimbursement after learning another homeowner on Bossler Road had to install a new well in summer 2022. That homeowner did not return requests for comment.

Chris Emich, general manager of Pierson’s quarry division, declined to offer a cost estimate for the well replacement and repairs and directed questions about the permit review process and communication with neighbors to contractor Akens Engineering.

Rick Caranfa, vice president of Akens Engineering, said his company determined that a combination of drought conditions and quarry activity probably impacted the water flow in the two Bossler Road wells and that DEP would likely conclude that the quarry operator had an obligation to replace the water supplies.

“I said, you know, to be safe just take care of it - be a good neighbor,” Caranfa said, “and that's what they did.”

Caranfa said the 1,000-foot zone of influence described in the mining permit application that would expand the quarry is just a starting point for the company’s monitoring work and that Akens is still contacting homeowners about well testing.

As of June 27, the homeowner whose property sits on Bossler Road in-between the two homes whose wells ran dry said their household had not received any contact from the quarry.

Calls for public hearing

Margaretta Lisi, who lives on Heisey Quarry Road across from the existing quarry, said both quarry and township representatives have been dismissive of residents’ concerns. She sought legal advice during the 2021 rezoning discussions, and she’s continued to work with NARQE to inform neighbors of the group’s anti-expansion efforts.

“We always say you can’t win with big business and money,” Lisi said. “But we’ve lasted for two years, and we’re still trying.”

The NARQE public comments include a call for a public hearing with representatives from DEP, as well as West Donegal Township, the Lancaster County Planning Commission and the Lancaster County Conservation District.

DEP Regional Communications Manager John Repetz said that there is no set timeline for scheduling a public hearing and that the department would assess whether or not a hearing is warranted based on whether public comments demonstrate a “significant public interest.”

Public comment is open through July 14 on the permit request to expand the quarry from operator Pierson Rheems LLC submitted to DEP. Comments, objections or a request for a public hearing can be submitted to the state DEP’s Pottsville District Office at 5 W. Laurel Boulevard, Pottsville, PA 17901-2533. Objections must include a name, address and telephone number.