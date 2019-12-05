Mike Brenneman mounts lights on the Filbert Street side of the building at 508 St. Joseph St. in Lancaster city Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The lights will illuminate "Welcome to Cabbage Hill," which is painted on the side of the building, owned by Brenneman and his wife, Jessica Tweedy.
Revitalization is proceeding in Lancaster’s southwest, as shown by two recent projects on St. Joseph Street.
At 508 St. Joseph Street, property owners Mike Brenneman and Jessica Tweedy commissioned an exterior repainting that features the message “Welcome to Cabbage Hill.” Two Dudes Painting executed the design, created by MDM Creative.
Brenneman and Tweedy have resided in Cabbage Hill for more than 30 years and have been restoring properties for about a decade. They live on the block and own seven other houses there.
“We thought it would be cool to have the house welcome visitors (and residents!) to the neighborhood,” Brenneman said in an email.
The facade’s blue echoes the couple’s “signature door color,” he said, while the wording draws attention to Cabbage Hill as a distinct historic neighborhood within SoWe, the name adopted in 2017 for the southwest as a whole.
Meanwhile, an initiative named “Front STEPS” has wrapped up its first facade improvement, restoring the windows, doors and foundation at 602 St. Joseph Street.
Previously a condemned laundromat, the building was acquired in 2018 by John and Caitlin Carpenter and Paul Torchia, who are actively seeking a commercial tenant.
Front STEPS is a partnership between Lancaster City Alliance and the CAPital Construction program at Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, with funding from the SoWe neighborhood group and other sources.
The partners aim to complete 65 facade improvements by the end of 2020.