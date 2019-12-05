While officials at Weis Markets continue to assess damage at the main store in Gap following a fire in November, a temporary pharmacy has opened nearby.

The full-service Weis pharmacy opened Thursday morning at the Village at Gap shopping plaza at 5360 Lincoln Highway in Salisbury Township. It opened with the same pharmacy team that staffed the main Gap location, also located in the shopping center.

In addition to pharmaceutical services, the temporary store will sell more than 2,000 health and beauty items, according to a company release.

Weis officials continue to assess plans for both stores, according to company spokesman Dennis Curtin.

“We remain committed to the Gap area,” he said.

The new store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays, the company said.

State fire officials are still investigating what caused the three-alarm fire at the main Weis store in the early hours of Nov. 24.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Earlier today, @WeisMarkets Gap pharmacy reopened 11 days after a fire temporarily closed our store. It’s in the same plaza as our store. A big thanks to our pharmacy & development teams for reopening in record time. Read more https://t.co/N9CjKQK5MV pic.twitter.com/KYjLEySjDv — Dennis Curtin (@WMKSpokesman) December 5, 2019

The 46,500-square-foot building incurred significant water and smoke damage and took nearly nine hours to fully extinguish. The main store remains closed.

A fire official with the Gap Fire Company estimated total building and content damages at nearly $4.6 million.

No employees or customers were in the store at the time of the fire. Some employees were reassigned to nearby stores in Willow Street and in East Lampeter Township.