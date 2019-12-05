While officials at Weis Markets continue to assess damage at the main store in Gap following a fire in November, a temporary pharmacy has opened nearby.
The full-service Weis pharmacy opened Thursday morning at the Village at Gap shopping plaza at 5360 Lincoln Highway in Salisbury Township. It opened with the same pharmacy team that staffed the main Gap location, also located in the shopping center.
In addition to pharmaceutical services, the temporary store will sell more than 2,000 health and beauty items, according to a company release.
Fire burned through the roof of the Weis Market. Firefighters were called to a 2 alarm fire at the Weis Market in Gap. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1:00 am Sunday morning. Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Fire burned through the roof of the Weis Market in Gap. Firefighters were called to a 2 alarm fire at the Weis Market in Gap. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1:00 am Sunday morning. Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Firefighters work to cut open the roof to ventilate the smoke. Firefighters were called to a 2 alarm fire at the Weis Market in Gap. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1:00 am Sunday morning. Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Fire burned through the roof of the Weis Market. Firefighters were called to a 2 alarm fire at the Weis Market in Gap. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1:00 am Sunday morning. Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Fire burned through the roof of the Weis Market in Gap. Firefighters were called to a 2 alarm fire at the Weis Market in Gap. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1:00 am Sunday morning. Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Firefighters work to cut open the roof to ventilate the smoke. Firefighters were called to a 2 alarm fire at the Weis Market in Gap. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1:00 am Sunday morning. Sunday, November 24, 2019.