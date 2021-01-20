Five Weis Markets pharmacies in Lancaster County are among 55 across the state administering COVID-19 vaccines in-store to those eligible to be inoculated under the first phase of the state’s vaccine plan.

According to a press release Wednesday, the stores’ pharmacies will prioritize individuals 65 and older and those with high-risk medical conditions for vaccination appointments.

Due to limited vaccine availability, vaccinations will be done by appointment only. According to their pharmacy website, schedules for future days typically open at 8 a.m.

The company has opened an online portal for people who qualify under Phase 1A to schedule appointments.

Information about finding locations, making appointments and answers to frequently asked questions can be found at www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services.