Teenagers Prem Henriquez and Kai Stewart offer the same blunt assessment of where they’d be if they weren’t involved in a strength-training and mentoring program for at-risk youth.

Jail.

Henriquez, 18, and Stewart, 17, were referred to Bench Mark Program through Lancaster County’s juvenile probation system, but each said they’re not there because they have to be.

“I feel free to be myself. Like, I don’t try to hide anything. Yeah, I trust them,” said Henriquez, of Millersville.

Marijuana possession, among other offenses Henriquez didn’t want to disclose, landed him into the juvenile system.

For Stewart, of Landisville, it was fighting and family problems.

“I don’t gotta keep my guard up when I'm here,” Stewart said.

The pair talked about their involvement in the program on Wednesday afternoon between sessions that included bench pressing 135 pounds — easily done by Stewart, more of a struggle for Henriquez — and a two-team quiz with a half-dozen other participants on the difference between wants and needs. (Clothing is a need. A new video game controller is a want, Witt Welch, the education coordinator explains.)

Bench Mark is located in the basement of a four-story brick building on East Liberty Street that was once home to the El Capitan Products company, which roasted coffee and peanuts.

Barbells, dumbbells, a squat rack, a weight bench and punching bag share space with a whiteboard for teaching lessons in the windowless basement.

Motivational posters hang on the walls. One reads: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. — Nelson Mandela.

Another: Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning. — Albert Einstein.

Founder Will Kiefer said the low-key atmosphere is intentional.

If participants are “at a point in their life where they're changing from who they used to be to something that they want to be, … it's nice to have a space where they can kind of escape and try out a new version of themselves,” Kiefer said.

Bulking up programming

Bench Mark was born eight years ago of Kiefer’s desire to give back to the community while he finished his degree at Franklin & Marshall College.

The program has put on muscle since its lean early days when it was just Kiefer.

It has about a dozen volunteer mentors and four full-time staff members, two of whom came on last year: Sarah Billings, director of operations, and Ayanda McGill-Jefferson, case manager. Kiefer said more than 600 kids have been served in one fashion or another.

Besides working with the county juvenile system, Bench Mark recently started satellite programs at Columbia and Conestoga Valley high schools.

Now, it’s looking to bulk up even more with a two-year, $143,968 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The money will help pay the salaries of Billings and McGill-Jefferson, both of whom have masters degrees in social work, along with training and supplies.

Kiefer, Billings and McGill-Jefferson recently talked with LNP | LancasterOnline about the program’s goals with the grant.

Bench Mark actually has several programs and doesn’t limit its services to youths referred through the justice system.

Teens — up to their early 20s — are welcome to come to what’s called open gym. They can lift weights, box, hang out with others and interact with mentors, who might help them with a resume or just talk about problems they may be having.

Weightlifting and boxing are about discipline and goals and connecting with a mentor, Kiefer said. And usually, the kids think they really want to box, but find themselves soon tired out.

The state grant will help target the dozen kids who, like Henriquez and Stewart, are in the more intensive strength-based skills program, which is tied in with the county’s juvenile justice system.

“We're going deeper into the services that we're providing for the kids who are already in our system,” Kiefer said.

Besides physical fitness, the program covers personal finance, mindfulness, communication skills and individualized goal setting, Kiefer said.

“All of our programming is designed around how to self-regulate, how to handle everything you're feeling and then outlets for that that aren't violent,” Kiefer said.

McGill-Jefferson is developing a plan that will enable Bench Mark to serve participants youth from the time they are referred from juvenile probation through its various programs, and connect them with outside service in a way it hasn’t been able to do, Kiefer said.

McGill-Jefferson, who played basketball at McCaskey and coaches there, worked at the county’s children and youth department as an intern before joining full time for about a year and a half.

“I worked a lot with the policies and the families in general (at the county.) And when I found Bench Mark, I was intrigued by the fact that I would (be) hands-on with the kids themselves and that's what my goal was,” McGill-Jefferson.

As for gauging success, Kiefer said he and Billings have begun using metrics such as recidivism, school attendance, truancy, community service hours in working with juvenile probation.

“When it comes to prevention, the tricky part about prevention is that prevention isn't like the programs that I had in school where it was like, ‘Don't do drugs, don't do this.’ That actually doesn't help prevention for kids who have high levels of trauma and so forth,” Billings said, explaining that approach can make the bad behavior more attractive.

Instead, she said, the goal is to build skills and keep participants engaged and connect them with people who are going to hold them accountable to their goals.

“It's kind of simple, but sometimes kids need that and they need that connection with somebody who's gonna say, ‘I'm going to show up for you. And I'm going to stay on this with you. I'm not giving up on you,’ which is something I think we will say a lot with our kids: We're not giving up,” Billings said.