Wegmans will soon no longer offer single-use plastic bags at any of its stores’ checkout counters in Pennsylvania, the company announced.

The company will remove single-use plastic grocery bags from its 18 stores in the state on Thursday, Sept. 22, the company said in a release Thursday.

The company said earlier this year that most of its 106 locations have already eliminated them, and that it will take a “phased approach” to sunsetting plastic bags during the second half of 2022. Stores will offer paper grocery bags for 5 cents per bag, which Wegmans will donate to each store's local United Way.

“Completing our transition out of single-use plastic bags across the company is a big celebration as we continue to expand our sustainability efforts and focus on doing what’s right for the environment,” said Jason Wadsworth, Wegmans category merchant for packaging, energy, and sustainability, in Thursday's release.

State lawmakers barred municipalities from banning single-use sure plastic bags in 2019, a rule that expired this year.

According to Wegmans, shoppers at stores with plastic-bag bans use reusable bags, or no bags, in 75 to 80% of transactions. Customers buy paper bags p to 25% of the time.

The company estimated earlier this year that the ban extending to the rest of its stores will save 345 million single-use bags from leaving their stores within a year.

A 2020 state-commissioned report found that Pennsylvanians used 4.5 billion plastic bags a year. Of those, 3 billion are the thin single-use bags typically offered at supermarkets and retail stores, according to the report.

Across the world, humans produce 300 million tons of plastic each year, according to the New York-based environmental group National Resources Defense Council. Half of that is plastic is for single-use products.

While some plastics are recyclable, like soda bottles, thin plastic bags and other single-use items typically are not, eventually breaking down into “microplastics” that are increasingly omnipresent. The tiny plastic particles have been found in remote parts of the world, including Mount Everest and the ocean deep.

A recent study found microplastic pollution in human blood, and may lodge in organs, the Guardian reported.