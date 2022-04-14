Wegmans will no longer offer single-use plastic bags at any of its stores’ checkout counters by the end of the year, the company announced Thursday.

Most of its 106 locations have already eliminated them, according to the Rochester, New York-based chain, and offer only paper bags instead for 5 cents each. In a news release Thursday, the company said it will take a “phased approach” to sunsetting plastic bags during the second half of 2022.

“At the time of each rollout, Wegmans will work to ensure consistency in its approach to all markets, unless legislation dictates otherwise,” the news release said.

The announcement did not include the timing for when the ban will hit individual locations, including its store at The Crossings, off Harrisburg Pike in Manheim Township. That location is one of 45 stores without the ban yet in place.

The announcement from Wegmans comes two days after Pittsburgh’s city council voted to ban plastic bags at businesses, starting a year from now. Pittsburgh is the sixth municipality in the commonwealth to ban plastic bags. Philadelphia’s ban took effect in October.

State lawmakers barred municipalities from banning single-use sure plastic bags in 2019, a rule that expired this year.

According to Wegmans, shoppers at stores with plastic-bag bans use reusable bags, or no bags, in 75% of transactions. Customers buy paper bags 25% of the time.

The company estimates that the ban extending to the rest of its stores will save 345 million single-use bags from leaving their stores within a year.

A 2020 state-commissioned report found that Pennsylvanians used 4.5 billion plastic bags a year. Of those, 3 billion are the thin single-use bags typically offered at supermarkets and retail stores, according to the report.

Across the world, humans produce 300 million tons of plastic each year, according to the New York-based environmental group National Resources Defense Council. Half of that is plastic is for single-use products.

While some plastics are recyclable, like soda bottles, thin plastic bags and other single-use items typically are not, eventually breaking down into “microplastics” that are increasingly omnipresent. The tiny plastic particles have been found in remote parts of the world, including Mount Everest and the ocean deep.

A recent study found microplastic pollution in human blood, and may lodge in organs, the Guardian reported.