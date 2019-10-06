It's going to be a little warmer today than what it was yesterday for Lancaster County.

Today, the high will be 70 degrees. There is a chance for drizzle and showers this morning and afternoon.

It will be relatively windy, with sustained winds of 13 mph and gusts of 26 mph.

Tonight will be cloudy with a low of 66 degrees.

The start of the work week will be a rainy Monday with a high of 74 degrees. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 68.

The rain returns to the area Wednesday with a high of 63 degrees.

