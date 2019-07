If you enjoyed yesterday's weather, today's conditions will be relatively similar.

Today's high will be 91 degrees, with a heat index of 97 degrees. It will be mostly sunny and humid.

Tonight's low will be 70 degrees, and the humid conditions will continue into the overnight.

The start to next week will also be hot and humid, with Monday and Tuesday getting into the low 90s, and Wednesday and Thursday being in the high 80s. There is a chance for showers or thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.

What to read next