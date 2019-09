Today, Lancaster County will see warm conditions with a high of 81 degrees. It will be partly sunny.

The low tonight will dip down to 60 degrees with increasing clouds, according to Accuweather.

The work week will be a mixed bag as far as temperatures go. The high Monday will be 73 degrees with mostly cloudy conditions. Tuesday will get up to 83 degrees.

Wednesday comes in with a high of 91 degrees and sunny skies before dipping down to 74 degrees on Thursday.

