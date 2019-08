Today will be a reasonable summer day.

The high will be 88 degrees with a heat index of 94 degrees. Conditions will be partly sunny and warm, according to Accuweather.

The low tonight will be 66 degrees with clear conditions.

Monday will be our next shot for some rain; a thunderstorm is possible in the evening hours. For the week ahead, the chance for showers and thunderstorms remains until Thursday.

