For those who enjoyed yesterday's weather: today will be similar.

Accuweather is predicting a high of 80 degrees with clouds and sun. It may be slightly breezy.

Tonight's low will be 61 degrees with a chance of showers.

Monday's high will be 74 degrees with partly cloudy conditions. The middle of the work week will be much warmer with Tuesday reaching a high of 81 degrees and Wednesday projected to reach 89 degrees.

