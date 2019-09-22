If you were a fan of Lancaster County's weather conditions yesterday, today will be more of the same.

Accuweather predicts that the area will see a high of 89 degrees with humid conditions and sunny skies.

Tonight, the low will be 68 degrees with clear conditions.

The high will stay in the high-80s for the start of the work week, with Monday expected to be 88 degrees.

The rest of the week will range from the high-70s to the low-80s.

