If you were a fan of Lancaster County's weather conditions yesterday, today will be more of the same.
Accuweather predicts that the area will see a high of 89 degrees with humid conditions and sunny skies.
Tonight, the low will be 68 degrees with clear conditions.
The high will stay in the high-80s for the start of the work week, with Monday expected to be 88 degrees.
The rest of the week will range from the high-70s to the low-80s.
