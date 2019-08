For those who enjoyed yesterday's weather, today will be much of the same.

The projected high is 82 degrees with mostly sunny conditions. There will be a slight breeze.

Tonight's low will be 59 degrees with clear conditions.

The start to next week will be warmer, with Monday bringing a high of 89 degrees.

Tuesday is our next chance for showers or thunderstorms, with a high of 86 degrees.

