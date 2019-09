For Lancaster County, the weather will be mostly cloudy today.

The projected high is 79 degrees with a 24 percent chance of thunderstorms.

The low will be 66 degrees.

Things will warm up throughout the start of the work week, with Monday and Tuesday being in the low 80s and Wednesday hitting 90 degrees.

Afterward, however, through the weekend, temperatures are forecast to stay in the low-to-mid 70s.

