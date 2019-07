The good news is: this weekend's heat wave is almost over.

Today will have a high of 97 degrees with a heat index of 110 degrees. There will be a slight breeze.

Tonight brings the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. According to Accuweather, this could start around 10 p.m. The low tonight is 74 degrees.

Monday will bring cooler temperatures and a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees. Tuesday is also forecasted to have showers with a high of 77 degrees.

