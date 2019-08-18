Today will be hot and humid with a chance of thunderstorms.

The high will reach upwards of 92 degrees, with partly cloudy conditions. The heat index could reach 103 degrees.

There is a 60% chance of evening thunderstorms, starting at around 3 p.m.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and humid, with a low of 73 degrees.

Today starts the week's 4-day stretch of 90-plus temperatures. Monday has a forecasted high of 94 degrees with partly sunny conditions. Tuesday will have a high of 91 degrees with a chance of evening thunderstorms.

Wednesday, as of Sunday morning, has a chance of evening showers or thunderstorms with a high of 90 degrees.

What to read next