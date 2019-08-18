Break dancing in the city
Victor Ly, 23, of Lancaster city dances during the 'rebirth outreach jam' during a block party on Plum Street, Saturday, August 17, 2019. The block party was put on by Christ Alone Fellowship and offered a break dancing competition, a bouncy house and a prayer table, among other things.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Today will be hot and humid with a chance of thunderstorms. 

The high will reach upwards of 92 degrees, with partly cloudy conditions. The heat index could reach 103 degrees.

There is a 60% chance of evening thunderstorms, starting at around 3 p.m.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and humid, with a low of 73 degrees. 

Today starts the week's 4-day stretch of 90-plus temperatures. Monday has a forecasted high of 94 degrees with partly sunny conditions. Tuesday will have a high of 91 degrees with a chance of evening thunderstorms.

Wednesday, as of Sunday morning, has a chance of evening showers or thunderstorms with a high of 90 degrees.

