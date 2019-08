This morning will be mostly foggy, but will clear out by the afternoon.

Today's high will be 88 degrees. It will be humid for most of the day.

The chance for thunderstorms comes around 2 p.m. Afterwards, the rest of the afternoon and evening should be partly to mostly sunny.

The low tonight will be 73 degrees.

Tomorrow's weather conditions look similar, with Sunday bringing a high of 89 degrees and a chance for thunderstorms.

