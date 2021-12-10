Gusty winds and severe thunderstorms could impact Lancaster County this weekend.

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for Lancaster County on Saturday, according to National Weather Service in State College.

NWS predicts strong wind gusts for Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night, with peak gusts of 45 to 55 mph possible.

Active weather on Saturday in Central PA:☔️On and off showers throughout the day🌡️Near-record high temperatures (in the 60s)🌬️Very breezy with gusts of 40+ mph⛈️Cold front moves through Saturday PM with a few storms & locally-damaging wind gusts possible in SE PA#PAwx pic.twitter.com/wdsOM6DzHR — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) December 10, 2021

"A line of strong to severe thunderstorms may also produce localized damaging wind gusts," NWS said in the release.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 50. There's a 40% chance of rain later in the evening.

Temperatures will climb to a high near 67 on Saturday, NWS said. Along with the gusty winds, and a 60 to 80% chance of rain will accompany the day's warmth.

A record-high temp of 78 was set in Lancaster County on December 5, 2001, according to climate data from Millersville University's Weather Information Center.

Sunday is expected to sunny and clear, with temps dropping back into the high-40s.