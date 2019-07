Those looking for the ideal July day: this is it.

Today, the high is forecasted to be 88 degrees with sunny conditions.

The Max UV index is at 11, which is the most extreme. People are urged to wear sunscreen and take protective measures for their skin if they go out.

The low will be 71 degrees with clear and humid conditions. There is a 24 percent chance of thunderstorms this evening.

Tomorrow will have relatively similar conditions, with a high of 90 degrees and mostly sunny conditions.

