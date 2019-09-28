Though the first day of fall was this week, you wouldn't know it by looking at the temperatures in Lancaster County.

Today's projected high is 89 degrees, according to Accuweather. If the mercury rises that much, we will beat the record high set in 1941 which was 87 degrees.

With humidity, it will feel like 93 degrees. It will be partly sunny.

Tonight, the low is 66 degrees. There's a chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight.

Tomorrow will be warm with a high of 82 degrees and partly cloudy conditions. The low will be 59 degrees.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What to read next