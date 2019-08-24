Today, the sun will shine and the temperatures will be cool.
The high for today is 77 degrees. Temperatures will remain in the 70s until Wednesday, which has a high of 80 degrees.
The low will dip down to 56 degrees tonight.
A taste of early Autumn this AM with temps in the 50s...and a lovely day with sunny skies and highs in the 70s! Looking ahead, I don't see a rapid return to the 90s...in fact, we might be done with that for this year. We'll see. Enjoy your weekend, friends!— E. Horst, MU WIC (@MUweather) August 24, 2019