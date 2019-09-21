WoolFrolic
Janet Fasnacht, a fiber artist from Denver, demonstrates how she spins wool from one of her Satin Angora rabbits during the sixth annual Wool Frolic at Landis Valley Farm Museum, Saturday, September 14, 2019.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Though the temperatures are still in the 50s, by the afternoon, Lancaster County will see temperatures in the mid-80s.

Today's high is forecasted to be 86 degrees, according to Accuweather. The conditions will be mostly sunny.

The low for tonight will be 62 degrees with a partly cloudy sky. It's slated to be humid.

Today starts a stretch of days with temperatures in the 80s. Tomorrow will be 89 degrees, Monday will be 87. Afterwards, it'll dip back down to the high-70s for the start of the work week.

