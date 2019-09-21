Though the temperatures are still in the 50s, by the afternoon, Lancaster County will see temperatures in the mid-80s.
Today's high is forecasted to be 86 degrees, according to Accuweather. The conditions will be mostly sunny.
The low for tonight will be 62 degrees with a partly cloudy sky. It's slated to be humid.
Today starts a stretch of days with temperatures in the 80s. Tomorrow will be 89 degrees, Monday will be 87. Afterwards, it'll dip back down to the high-70s for the start of the work week.
