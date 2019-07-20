Saturday and Sunday are going to be excruciatingly hot for those in Lancaster County.

Today's weather conditions will be hot and humid with a high of 97 degrees, according to Accuweather. It will feel like 107 degrees outside.

Tonight's low will be 78 degrees, with lots of humidity.

Sunday will have similar weather, with a high of 96 degrees and a heat index of 108 degrees. The low will be 75 degrees.

There is a chance for thunderstorms tomorrow evening.

Heat-related tips, tricks