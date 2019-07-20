Saturday and Sunday are going to be excruciatingly hot for those in Lancaster County.
Today's weather conditions will be hot and humid with a high of 97 degrees, according to Accuweather. It will feel like 107 degrees outside.
Tonight's low will be 78 degrees, with lots of humidity.
It's the third week of July...and Mother Nature is delivering us a #HeatWave...right on schedule, as this is the hottest week of the year, on average. Highs in the mid 90s thru the weekend with a #HeatIndex ~110. Stay cool, Lancaster!— E. Horst, MU WIC (@MUweather) July 19, 2019
Sunday will have similar weather, with a high of 96 degrees and a heat index of 108 degrees. The low will be 75 degrees.
There is a chance for thunderstorms tomorrow evening.