This week has been a mixed bag as far as weather goes in Lancaster County.

Today's high will be 77 degrees with mostly cloudy conditions. There is a chance of some afternoon showers, according to Accuweather.

It will be humid.

Tonight, the low will get down to 64 degrees. The night brings with cloudy skies and another chance for showers.

Temperatures over the next week will range from the high 70s to the high 80s, with Sunday and Monday being in the low-to-mid 80s before Tuesday drops back down to 78 degrees.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What to read next