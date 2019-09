Though Saturday is off to a chilly start with temperatures in the 50s, things will warm up for Lancaster County over the course of the day.

Today's high will be 80 degrees with partly sunny conditions. It may be breezy.

The temperature tonight will again be in the 50s, with a low of 57 degrees.

High temperatures for Lancaster County will remain close to the 80s until Wednesday when we experience a stretch of hotter temperatures in the mid-to-high 80s.

