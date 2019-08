Those who enjoyed yesterday's weather will likely enjoy today's, too.

The high will be 78 degrees, according to Accuweather. The conditions will be partly sunny.

The low will be 57 degrees with partly cloudy conditions.

Temperatures in the 70s will remain in the area until Wednesday, when temps go back to the 80s.

Wednesday through Sunday will have temperatures ranging from the low-to-mid-80s.

