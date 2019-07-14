For those who enjoyed the weather yesterday, be prepared for similar conditions today.

The high is projected to be 90 degrees with mostly sunny conditions, according to Accuweather.

The max UV index today will be 10, which is just one less than the max level. Those who go outside are urged to take all proper precautions when being in the sun, including wearing sunscreen, hats and sunglasses when possible.

The low tonight will be 62 degrees with clear conditions.

The weather stays pleasant through the start of the week, with a chance of thunderstorms happening Wednesday evening.

