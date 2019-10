Most Lancastrians woke up with a chilly start this morning: we're finally hitting fall temperatures.

It won't stay cold all day, however. The high will reach 65 degrees today with sunny conditions. There will be a slight breeze.

Tonight's low will be 51 degrees with partly cloudy conditions.

Tomorrow, the high will be 71 degrees with cloudy conditions and a 25 percent chance for precipitation.

