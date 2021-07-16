Plenty of heat and humidity Friday and Saturday morning could lead to some formidable weather Saturday afternoon, including a chance of flooding.

“Soil is pretty well saturated, and we expect the heat and humidity to act as a sponge of sorts and dump some potentially pretty heavy rainfall” Saturday, said John Banghoff, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office at State College.

Wind could pick up as well on Saturday, Banghoff said, but anything classified as severe weather is unlikely.

Still, “You definitely want to be mindful of the potential for some flooding” Saturday afternoon and evening, the meteorologist said.

The potential for heavy rain this weekend comes from a usual suspect: a cold front that’s set to swing into the area.

Cold fronts describe a borderline between warmer and colder air, Banghoff said. The cooler air sinks below the heat, which pushes the warm air and its humid conditions to higher altitudes, causing rain.

The cold air “almost acts like a snow shovel” for the warm air, Banghoff said.

The cooler air in southeastern Pennsylvania will indeed cause a break in the heat by Sunday, though it will still reach the mid-80s, Banghoff said.

But precipitation is projected to linger for a few days after that, according to the weather service. Intermittent thunderstorms are expected throughout Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.