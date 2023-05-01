Lancaster County saw an end to moderate drought conditions after more than 1.8 inches of rain fell over the weekend.

The rain pushed the monthly total for April to just under 4 inches, which is average for the month, according to data from Millersville Weather Information Center. Rainfall totals were significantly below average for the first three months of the year.

The rain caused the water level of Codorus Creek in York County to rise to 7.62 feet, the highest it has been in more than a year, according to data from the United States Geological Survey. Some local creeks overflowed their banks.

“This is indeed the most concentrated rainfall of the year so far,” Weather Center Director Kyle Elliott said. “Prior to April 28 to 30, the most rain Millersville received in a 3-day period was 1.03 inches from March 23 to 25.”

On the last week of April last year, Millersville recorded less than one tenth of an inch of rain which was followed by 3.5 inches during the first eight days of May due to a Nor’easter the moved through the area over Mother’s Day weekend.

While the rain this past weekend was an inconvenience to outdoors enthusiasts, it brought much needed relief to farmers. Elliott said Lancaster County had been in moderate drought conditions from April 18 to 25, endangering crops.

Penn State Extension farm food safety educator Jeff Stoltzfus said many crops have been planted, including corn and soybeans, and while April rainfalls are not as critical as the numbers in June, July or August, he said the weekend showers were a welcome sight in a dry year.

“Certainly farmers were concerned about the dry weather,” Stoltzfus said. “They all appreciated a good rain. I don’t think you’ll find any farmers complaining.”

Without steady rainfall, farmers might have to rely on crop insurance, which can help keep farms afloat, but is less appreciated than a full harvest. If May is dry, it could still spell trouble for farmers, Stoltzfus said.

The AccuWeather forecast predicts scattered showers through Thursday, and while Lancaster has seen an exceptionally dry year, too much rain creates its own problems. Oversaturation can lead to standing water in farm fields, which hurts crops.

Elliott said the scattered showers will not last long enough or be concentrated in one area to cause any problems. He estimated the total rainfall will amount to one quarter to one third of an inch over this week.