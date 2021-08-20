Crews will continue weekend pavement patching work on a stretch of Route 283 Friday night, causing lane closures in Elizabethtown and Mount Joy Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The work will occur between the Route 743 interchange and Cloverleaf Road during this weekend from 7 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Monday, according a PennDOT press release. The work will continue on the weekends of Aug. 27 and Sept. 10 under the same hours.

The work will then continue during overnight hours Sundays through Thursdays, PennDOT said.

The state agency expects the entire $2.5 million project to finish by December.

More information about infrastructure projects in Lancaster County can be found at the PennDOT website for the regional District 8.