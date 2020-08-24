Didn't get a chance to sign on over the weekend? Here are 5 stories from this weekend to read.

Hundreds search in vain Saturday for missing Amish woman Linda Stoltzfoos

Hundreds of volunteers, many of them young Amish males — some armed with machetes to cut through summer's thick brush — meticulously searched the Welsh Mountains for Linda Stoltzfoos on Saturday.

The search was in vain.

SPCA adoption fees waived by Brewski's Angels [Pet of the Week]

One of our caring supporters, Lisbet Byler, lost her beloved pit bull, Brew, earlier this year. Following her loss she wanted to honor Brew’s playful nature and caring spirit.

“Since my pit bull Brewski passed away earlier this year, I’ve been searching for a way to channel my grief into something productive,” Byler said. “To continue his legacy, I created Brewski’s Angels, an organization to help animals in need. I was blown away at the response after posting on Instagram about our first goal of raising $3,000 for a Clear the Shelters event.

We all have to prepare, now, to vote in the Nov. 3 election — Pa. lawmakers ought to act soon, too [editorial]

As we mark the centennial of the 19th Amendment, and sit between two national political conventions, this seems like the perfect moment to consider where things stand regarding the Nov. 3 election and what things still need to happen to ensure it runs smoothly.

First things first: Kudos to Lancaster County officials — especially chief elections official Randall O. Wenger — for gearing up for what’s surely going to be an election like none other.

PIAA OK's fall sports to begin across Pennsylvania by 25-5 vote

Let the games begin.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association on Friday voted 25-5 to approve fall sports across the state, foregoing Gov. Tom Wolf’s strong recommendation that athletics be pushed back until at least Jan. 1, 2021.

School reopening plans: Here's (nearly) everything you need to know

In-person. Hybrid. Virtual.

You’ve heard those words over and over the past couple months, as school administrators, board members and teachers debate how, and when, to reopen this fall.

