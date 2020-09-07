Busy getting some fresh air during Labor Day Weekend and didn't get a chance to login? Here are five weekend reads you may have missed.

Chameleon Club, a mainstay in Lancaster city for nearly 30 years, to close its doors and relocate

After decades as a central location for live music in downtown Lancaster city, the Chameleon Club will be moving to a new location in 2021.

The venue announced in a Facebook post on Friday night that the location at 223 N. Water St., Lancaster, has shuttered its doors.

Smucker: 'I will not participate in forums hosted by LNP' [Column]

Mary Ann from New Holland says she wants her representative in Congress to work on clean air policy.

“Our air pollution is high and hurting everyone,” she wrote to LNP|LancasterOnline earlier this year.

Mike from Peach Bottom said he wants our reporters to press candidates in the 11th Congressional District on how they’ll work to balance the budget.

September begins with an uptick in new coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, Lancaster County

The rate of new coronavirus cases took an upturn in the opening days of September in Lancaster County and statewide.

It’s too soon to say if the trend will continue, but some of this week’s daily numbers are notable because they are unusually large and follow case reports that generally had been improving in the second half of August.

Spice Kings Kitchen & Cuisine to open in Lancaster with 'gourmet street food'

Spice Kings Kitchen & Cuisine will open a restaurant next month in downtown Lancaster where the operators will feature their version of “gourmet street food.”

Slated to launch in early October, the restaurant at 47 N. Prince St. will offer a menu of “loaded fries,” including crab fries, surf and turf fries, and Buffalo chicken fries. There will also be egg rolls, including Alfredo, cheese steak, and crab cake varieties.

Ivanka Trump visits Lancaster County during campaign visit to Pennsylvania on Friday [photos, videos]

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of President Donald Trump and a senior White House adviser, made a campaign stop at a Lancaster County food bank on Friday.

She is making a swing Friday through southeastern Pennsylvania, participating in a "fireside chat" in Honey Brook, Chester County, Friday afternoon, and was headed to Bucks County after leaving Lancaster County.

