Lancaster County is bracing for its fourth snowstorm of what has generally been a mild winter, with forecasts predicting 2 to 4 inches of accumulation Saturday.

It would be only the fourth time the area has had a storm with 2 or more inches of snow since early January, according to Millersville University’s Weather Information Center.

Since November, the county has had 11.2 total inches of snowfall, which is significantly lower than the seasonal average of 27.2 inches per winter, according to the Millersville data back to 1926.

Total snowfall fluctuates greatly, though, from year to year.

Last winter, the county saw 33.8 inches of snow, but just 4.8 inches fell the year before, in 2019-20. That was the second-lowest seasonal total since 1926.

At the other extreme, the winter of 2009-10 was a record year for snowfall, with 72.5 inches.

But it’s possible we’ll still get some more snow, even after Saturday’s storm, though none is being predicted at this point.

Late-March and early April snowfalls are unusual, but not rare. On March 20 and 21 of 2018, the county got a whopping 17.5 inches, and an additional 1.2 inches fell on April 2 of that year, according to Millersville’s records.

Since 1926, March has averaged 4.4 inches of snowfall and April has averaged about a third of an inch.