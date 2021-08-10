Crews will begin weekend pavement patching work on a stretch of Route 283 Friday night, causing lane closures in Elizabethtown and Mount Joy Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The work will occur between Elizabethtown Road and Cloverleaf Road over four upcoming weekends from 7 p.m. on Fridays until 6 a.m. on Mondays, according a PennDOT press release. The dates include the remaining three weekends in August, and Sept. 10 to Sept. 13.

The work will then continue during overnight hours Sundays through Thursdays, PennDOT said.

The state agency expects the entire $2.5 million project to finish by December.

More information about infrastructure projects in Lancaster County can be found at the PennDOT website for the regional District 8.