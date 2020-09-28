Police participating in a DUI enforcement Friday and Saturday in Lancaster and York counties arrested 50 people for DUI.

Besides the DUI arrests, police taking part in Operation Nighthawk made five felony and 42 misdemeanor arrests and they issued numerous citations, including 15 for speeding, 25 for driving under suspension or driving under suspension-DUI related and more than 150 for other traffic or vehicle code violations.

Police also issued 645 warnings. Ninety troopers and municipal officers took part.

Participating agencies in Lancaster County, besides state police, were: Elizabethtown, Northern Lancaster County Regional, Mount Joy, Quarryville police departments and the sheriff's office.