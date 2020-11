Week 8 of L-L League football is here.

Check out our predictions from this past week.

Keep up to date with the latest news from each game with our Twitter feed down below, and don't forget to check our scoreboard for the latest scores from all the L-L League contests.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more L-L football coverage