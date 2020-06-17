Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day; be sure to check back for the latest in coronavirus news.

Posted 8:00 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has 79,483 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 6,277 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County has seen 3,802 cases and 333 virus deaths, according to the state department of health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline Tuesday night that the county has actually seen 326 virus-related deaths.

To date, 529,033 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

