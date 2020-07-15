Editor's note: This story will be updated with more information as it's available.

Posted 7:49 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 96,671 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported a total of 6,931 COVID-19 deaths to date.

Lancaster County has seen 4,876 cases and 386 deaths to date, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Tuesday night that the county has actually seen 369 deaths from COVID-19.

To date, 850,612 state residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

#COVID19 Update (as of 7/14/20 at 12:00 am):• 929 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 96,671 total cases statewide • 6,931 deaths statewide• 850,612 patients tested negative to dateMore information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 14, 2020

What to read next