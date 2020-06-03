Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day; be sure to check back for the latest in COVID-19 news.

Posted 7:08 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has 72,894 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. This is only an increase of 612 positive cases since Monday morning.

The state also reports 5,667 virus-related deaths as of Tuesday.

Lancaster County has seen 3,218 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 306 deaths, according to the state department of health. Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that the county has seen 299 deaths, which is seven less than the state's count.

To date, 399,361 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

