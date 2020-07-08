Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day with more information.

Posted 12:34 p.m.

Pennsylvania is now up to 92,148 total cases of COVID-19 to date, says the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also reported 6,812 total deaths.

#COVID19 Update (as of 7/8/20 at 12:00 am):• 849 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 92,148 total cases statewide • 6,812 deaths statewide• 774,378 patients tested negative to dateMore information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 8, 2020

Lancaster County has seen 4,673 total cases and 372 total deaths to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county coroner's office says that Lancaster County has actually seen 359 total deaths from the virus to date.

To date, 774,378 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:01 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has 91,299 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 6,787 total deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning.

Lancaster County has seen 4,623 total cases and 372 total deaths to date from COVID-19.

The Lancaster County coroner's office's death count has not shifted from yesterday; the county has actually seen 357 deaths from COVID-19.

To date, 758,803 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

