Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest COVID-19 news.

Posted 6:58 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has 76,436 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also confirmed 6,014 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County saw 3,554 cases and 320 deaths, according to the department of health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said that as of Tuesday night there were 317 deaths in the county.

To date, 459,248 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

