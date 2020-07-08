Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day with more information.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has 91,299 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 6,787 total deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning.

Lancaster County has seen 4,623 total cases and 372 total deaths to date from COVID-19.

The Lancaster County coroner's office's death count has not shifted from yesterday; the county has actually seen 357 deaths from COVID-19.

To date, 758,803 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

