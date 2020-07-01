Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 86,606 positive cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 6,649 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County saw 4,442 total positive cases to date, as well as 356 total virus-related deaths, according to the state's department of health.

The Lancaster County coroner's office says that the county has actually seen 346 deaths: an increase of five deaths from yesterday's total of 341.

To date, 677,581 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

