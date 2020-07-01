covid-19 half didn't know close contact tracing social distancing

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention posted this on Facebook June 30, 2020, with the message: "A survey of confirmed COVID-19 patients found that more than half of the respondents could not identify having contact with a person who had COVID-19. You can take steps to protect yourself and slow the spread.

• Limit close contact with people who aren’t in your household

• Wear a cloth face covering in public

• Wash your hands frequently

Learn more at: bit.ly/MMWR63020."

 CDC

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 7:01 a.m

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 86,606 positive cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. 

The state also reported 6,649 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County saw 4,442 total positive cases to date, as well as 356 total virus-related deaths, according to the state's department of health.

The Lancaster County coroner's office says that the county has actually seen 346 deaths: an increase of five deaths from yesterday's total of 341.

To date, 677,581 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to read next

Tags