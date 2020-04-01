Editor's note: This story will be updated several times throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 12:03 p.m.

Pennsylvania is now up to 5,805 cases of the novel coronavirus, which is up from the total of 4,843 total cases announced yesterday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Seventy-four deaths were reported.

Lancaster County has 157 positive cases and 3 reported deaths. Here's what we know about the cases in our county.

As of Wednesday, 42,427 Pennsylvanians have tested negative for COVID-19.

Here's a full county-by-county list of cases and deaths.

Posted 9:26 a.m.

Lancaster County is being eyed for alternative care facilities in several locations, said the United States Army Corps of Engineers in a press release.

The press release did not give specifics on which buildings are being tested for the facilities, but said that some of the locations they were scouting across the United States included "former healthcare centers, hotels, dormitories and convention centers, in a prioritized order."

Once a lease is set up in an alternative care facility, contractors would be hired quickly.

Posted 9:04 a.m.

Libraries in Lancaster County are now closed indefinitely.

Late fees will not be collected during this time.

Consistent with the Governor’s order to close PA schools indefinitely, the Office of Commonwealth Libraries directs PA public libraries to remain closed until further notice. During this time, no late fines will be assessed for overdue items. #StayHome and safe, Lancaster 🤎 pic.twitter.com/bHUY6Dj3m7 — Lancaster Public Lib (@LancasterPubLib) March 30, 2020

Posted 7:07 a.m.

Pennsylvania is now up to 4,843 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, with 63 confirmed deaths from the virus in the state, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County has 123 positive cases and 3 reported deaths. Here's what we know about the cases in our county.

Daily, the state's health department publishes an updated list of those who have tested positive and negative for the coronavirus.

Here's a full county-by-county list of cases and deaths.

As of Tuesday, 37,645 Pennsylvanians have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Renters and landlords are unsure of what this next month will bring as many Pennsylvanians are now unemployed.

- Nearly three-fourths of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ hourly employees have been laid off due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, which led to the closure of state park facilities.

- Several Lancaster County businesses are finding ways to make it work by adapting with new carryout and delivery options.

- A Lancaster teacher has stepped up to the plate and has been bringing meals to hospital workers in light of the pandemic.

