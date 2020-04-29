Editor's note: This will be updated with more information. Be sure to check back for the latest COVID-19 news.

Posted 11:50 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 44,366 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

To date, 2,195 Pa. residents have died due to COVID-19.

Lancaster County has 1,703 total cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Department of Health has reported that 103 Lancaster County residents have died due to COVID-19, but county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Tuesday night that the county has actually seen 167 deaths.

So far, 170,517 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:05 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has 43,264 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

To date, 1,716 Pa. residents have died from COVID-19.

LGH Data today:COVID Positive Inpatients at Lancaster General Hospital55Percent of COVID-19 Patients in Critical Care (ICU) at LGH18/55 = 33%Percent of COVID-19 Patients on a Ventilator at LGH6/55 = 11%Total of COVID-19-related Deaths at LGH37Average Deceased Age77 — Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) April 28, 2020

Lancaster County has seen 1,678 cases of COVID-19 and 78 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Though health department reports 78 deaths for Lancaster County, the county coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, told a reporter with LNP | LancasterOnline last night that the county has actually seen 167 deaths.

To date, 165,824 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- The Wolf administration says it will announce this Friday which Pa. counties are reopening Friday, May 8. As of earlier this week, Lancaster County was at three times the threshold to consider moving into the "yellow phase." Here's what each of the phases means.

- Lancaster County officials and Congressman Lloyd Smucker, the representative for all of Lancaster County and southern York County, think Wolf's orders are too restrictive for reopening Lancaster County. In a little over a month, 167 Lancaster County residents have died due to COVID-19, and 1,678 county residents have tested positive for the virus.

- Lancaster County received $95 million from the CARES Act, and officials are still trying to figure out what to do with it. County commissioner Ray D'Agostino said a focus group will deal with questions of how the funds can be spent.

- Area hospitals are working on resuming elective procedures after Gov. Wolf announced lifted restrictions in Monday's press conference.

- WARN acts are minimal, but that doesn't mean layoffs aren't happening in Lancaster County.

- WellSpan and UPMC start trying plasma for COVID-19 patients. Lancaster General Health plans to soon.

- Meat processors in the county are trying to figure out how to keep up with food demand with imposed restrictions.

