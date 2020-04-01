Editor's note: This story will be updated several times throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Pennsylvania is now up to 4,843 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, with 63 confirmed deaths from the virus in the state, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County has 123 positive cases and 3 reported deaths. Here's what we know about the cases in our county.

Daily, the state's health department publishes an updated list of those who have tested positive and negative for the coronavirus.

Here's a full county-by-county list of cases and deaths.

As of Tuesday, 37,645 Pennsylvanians have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Renters and landlords are unsure of what this next month will bring as many Pennsylvanians are now unemployed.

- Nearly three-fourths of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ hourly employees have been laid off due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, which led to the closure of state park facilities.

- Several Lancaster County businesses are finding ways to make it work by adapting with new carryout and delivery options.

- A Lancaster teacher has stepped up to the plate and has been bringing meals to hospital workers in light of the pandemic.

